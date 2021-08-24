(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has praised Hungary's pragmatic position that economic interests should not be politicized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Russia has praised Hungary's pragmatic position that economic interests should not be politicized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Budapest, during which the statesmen discussed issues concerning relations between Russia and the European Union.

"We appreciate Hungary's sober, pragmatic stance based on the principal that in all disagreements and there always be some, to this degree or that it is necessary not to make interests of development, interests of gradual economic cooperation hostage to political and ideological games," Lavrov said.

During the negotiations, the Russian side drew attention to NATO actions aimed at increasing tensions in Europe "under the slogan of containing Russia," the minister specified.

Lavrov added that Russia has also taken note that initiatives offered by Moscow two years ago to decrease military tension between Russia and NATO remain unanswered.