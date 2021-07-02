Lavrov Praises Progress at JCPOA Talks, Slams West for Promoting New Obligations for Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Significant progress was reached at the negotiations aimed at restoring the Iranian nuclear deal, but the West is trying to retroactively change the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The progress is significant, and many things were agreed upon, but not everything," Lavrov said at a press conference after negotiations with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.

Lavrov also commented on the main obstacles hindering the deal restoration.

"If the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and thereby violated the UN Security Council resolution in a gross manner, then, probably, the US return to the JCPOA presupposes a complete and unconditional renewal of all obligations," Lavrov explained.

"In my opinion, a very honest approach is to fully restore what was signed and approved unanimously by the security council ... But our Western partners are trying in every possible way to use this situation in order to retroactively change the JCPOA and impose new obligations on Iran," the Russian foreign minister concluded.