Lavrov Praises 'Strategic Partnership' With Vietnam, Looks Forward to EAS Summit in Hanoi

Russia enjoys "strategic partnership" with Vietnam, the ASEAN chair this year, and is actively preparing for the upcoming East Asian summit in Hanoi, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia enjoys "strategic partnership" with Vietnam, the ASEAN chair this year, and is actively preparing for the upcoming East Asian summit in Hanoi, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov took part in online talks with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"Our relationship with Vietnamese friends is a strategic partnership, a multidimensional strategic partnership, and it has been based on a strong foundation of solidarity for many and many decades," Lavrov said at a press conference after the talks.

According to the minister, Russia is looking forward to the East Asian summit, which is slated to take place in Hanoi in November.

"A number of documents are being prepared to be submitted to the presidents and heads of government for approval [at the summit]. Among them, there are Russian initiatives, including those concerning the need to join efforts in fighting the pandemic and epidemics in general, which are actively supported by our ASEAN friends," Lavrov went on.

The top Russian diplomat did not rule out that Hanoi might outline additional areas for cooperation between Moscow and ASEAN, especially given that Vietnam was the first country of the bloc to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. The sides struck the accord in 2015.

The foreign minister pledged to support Vietnam in its role as the ASEAN chair this year.