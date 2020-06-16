UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Praises Talks With Zarif, Says US Sanctions Cannot Deter Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:53 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday praised his talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as fruitful, noting that close bilateral dialogue has not weakened even amid the pandemic, and reiterating determination to develop economic ties despite US sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday praised his talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, as fruitful, noting that close bilateral dialogue has not weakened even amid the pandemic, and reiterating determination to develop economic ties despite US sanctions.

Zarif is currently on a visit to Russia.

"The talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mr. Zarif were held in a constructive manner, as always, and were rather substantive. We discussed in detail the state and prospects of Russian-Iranian relations and noted active political dialogue, first of all at the high level, even amid the coronavirus pandemic," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Zarif.

The Russian minister also commended development of bilateral economic ties.

"We noted today that economic and trade ties are energetically developing. It happens despite unilateral sanctions and Iranophobia fanned by the United States," he added.

The top Russian diplomat reiterated that US sanctions run counter to international law and would not deter Moscow from developing relations with Tehran.

During the talks, the two ministers also reaffirmed that there is no alternative to the Astana agreements on Syria. They discussed the process of stabilization of the situation on the ground, as well as refugee return, humanitarian issues and the country's post-conflict rebuilding.

Both states, alongside Turkey, are guarantors of ceasefire in Syria.

