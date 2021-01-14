UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Proposes Discussing Concerns Around Iran At Conference On Gulf Collective Security

Lavrov Proposes Discussing Concerns Around Iran at Conference on Gulf Collective Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Russia suggests that concerns around Iran's missile program, as well as Iran's own security concerns, be discussed at the proposed conference on the Persian Gulf collective security concept, foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We understand that Saudi Arabia is also concerned about what is going on around Iran's missile program, it is concerned about Iran's specific actions in certain countries in the region. We said today that the conference, which we propose holding to discuss the concept of collective security in the Gulf region, can have all of these issues on its agenda, as well as the concerns of other participants, including Iran," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

