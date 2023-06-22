Open Menu

Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitment To Boost Political Dialogue - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, reaffirmed commitment to boost political dialogue during their meeting on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"During the conversation, topical issues of further strengthening the multifaceted Russian-Qatari ties were discussed in detail. At the same time, the mutual intention to intensify the political dialogue, build up contacts between the relevant economic and investment departments was confirmed," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats also discussed the trade between Moscow and Doha, the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Palestinian territories.

