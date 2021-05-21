UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Qualifies His Conversation With Blinken As Very Frank

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov qualified on Friday as very frank his recent conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held on the sidelines of the Arctic Council's ministerial meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov qualified on Friday as very frank his recent conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, held on the sidelines of the Arctic Council's ministerial meeting.

"We discussed many things the day before yesterday in Iceland with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

We were both very frank, he listened to me attentively and underlined his approaches, which, as you know, always comprise accusations against Russia over its alleged election meddling and hacker attacks on some important systems. But I told him that all these years ... we keep asking our US colleagues to provide at least one proof," Lavrov said at the New Knowledge educational marathon.

