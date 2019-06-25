UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Questions Safety Of Russians Visiting Georgia, Recalls Attack On Russian Delegation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:17 PM

Lavrov Questions Safety of Russians Visiting Georgia, Recalls Attack on Russian Delegation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov questioned on Tuesday claims made by Georgian politicians that Russian guests were safe in Georgia and recalled that Russian lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov had also been a guest in Georgia, but nevertheless was attacked during his visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov questioned on Tuesday claims made by Georgian politicians that Russian guests were safe in Georgia and recalled that Russian lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov had also been a guest in Georgia, but nevertheless was attacked during his visit.

On Monday, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said Georgia was a safe country for both Russian and other foreign tourists. His statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin banned Russian airlines from flying to Georgia starting July 8, citing concerns for safety of Russians in Tbilisi following recent anti-Russian rallies.

"We are hearing the Georgian prime minister saying that all the guests are safe. But we must not forget that Mister Gavrilov and members of his delegation were also guests in the strict sense and they were not safe. And of course, [Georgian] President [Salome Zourabichvili's] words that Russia is an enemy and an occupier do not improve the way how Russians are treated in Georgia," Lavrov said following a meeting with his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid.

Demonstrators chanting anti-Russian slogans gathered in front of the parliamentary building in Tbilisi on Thursday after Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy outraged that the assembly's president, Russian parliamentarian Sergey Gavrilov, had opened the meeting in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. After the incident, Gavrilov said that a group of radicals had broken into the building and started harassing him, pouring water over him and trying to take away his documents.

On Friday, the Georgian president called Russia an enemy, suggesting that Moscow was seeking to divide the Georgian society. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoriy Karasin said that Moscow was outraged with developments in Tbilisi and accused the Georgian leadership of using an important international forum to demonstrate its Russophobic attitude.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Prime Minister Moscow Water Russia Parliament Visit Tbilisi Vladimir Putin Georgia July All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai Attorney General discusses cooperation with ..

5 minutes ago

Ghana President receives UAE official

5 minutes ago

MoHAP Youth Council marks International Day Agains ..

5 minutes ago

Russia-Bulgaria Interparliamentary Commission to M ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan lose to Bangladesh in South Asia regional ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Chief Secretary visits LOC: inquires about wel ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.