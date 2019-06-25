Lavrov Questions Safety of Russians Visiting Georgia, Recalls Attack on Russian Delegation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov questioned on Tuesday claims made by Georgian politicians that Russian guests were safe in Georgia and recalled that Russian lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov had also been a guest in Georgia, but nevertheless was attacked during his visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov questioned on Tuesday claims made by Georgian politicians that Russian guests were safe in Georgia and recalled that Russian lawmaker Sergey Gavrilov had also been a guest in Georgia , but nevertheless was attacked during his visit

On Monday, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said Georgia was a safe country for both Russian and other foreign tourists. His statement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin banned Russian airlines from flying to Georgia starting July 8, citing concerns for safety of Russians in Tbilisi following recent anti-Russian rallies.

"We are hearing the Georgian prime minister saying that all the guests are safe. But we must not forget that Mister Gavrilov and members of his delegation were also guests in the strict sense and they were not safe. And of course, [Georgian] President [Salome Zourabichvili's] words that Russia is an enemy and an occupier do not improve the way how Russians are treated in Georgia," Lavrov said following a meeting with his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid.

Demonstrators chanting anti-Russian slogans gathered in front of the parliamentary building in Tbilisi on Thursday after Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy outraged that the assembly's president, Russian parliamentarian Sergey Gavrilov, had opened the meeting in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament. After the incident, Gavrilov said that a group of radicals had broken into the building and started harassing him, pouring water over him and trying to take away his documents.

On Friday, the Georgian president called Russia an enemy, suggesting that Moscow was seeking to divide the Georgian society. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoriy Karasin said that Moscow was outraged with developments in Tbilisi and accused the Georgian leadership of using an important international forum to demonstrate its Russophobic attitude.