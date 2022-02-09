Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will discuss the work of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine during talks in Moscow on February 15, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will discuss the work of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine during talks in Moscow on February 15, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"On February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that the sides will discuss "issues related to the work of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine."

Lavrov and Rau will also discuss bilateral Moscow-Warsaw relations, Zakharova added.