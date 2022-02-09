UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Rau To Discuss OSCE Mission's Work In Ukraine On February 15 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Lavrov, Rau to Discuss OSCE Mission's Work in Ukraine on February 15 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will discuss the work of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine during talks in Moscow on February 15, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, currently the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), will discuss the work of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine during talks in Moscow on February 15, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"On February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that the sides will discuss "issues related to the work of the OSCE Monitoring Mission in Ukraine."

Lavrov and Rau will also discuss bilateral Moscow-Warsaw relations, Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe February

Recent Stories

EU to Send Russia Joint Security Reply on Wednesda ..

EU to Send Russia Joint Security Reply on Wednesday - Reports

17 seconds ago
 Over 50% of Europeans Believe Athletes Should Boyc ..

Over 50% of Europeans Believe Athletes Should Boycott Sport Events in Undemocrat ..

18 seconds ago
 New Batch of UK's Military Aid Delivered to Ukrain ..

New Batch of UK's Military Aid Delivered to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

20 seconds ago
 Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals ..

Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals to Putin - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Food Security Ministry to organize conference on c ..

Food Security Ministry to organize conference on cotton in March

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Th ..

Lavrov, Truss to Discuss Security Guarantees on Thursday - Russian Foreign Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>