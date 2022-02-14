Lavrov, Rau to Discuss Strengthening of OSCE Effectiveness on Tuesday - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, will discuss ways to strengthen the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) effectiveness during meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, will discuss ways to strengthen the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) effectiveness during meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Ways of strengthening the effectiveness of the OSCE will be discussed. We believe that the long-pending reform of the OSCE should be aimed at ensuring transparency and increasing the output of the work of the OSCE Secretariat, institutions and field presence, improving the methodology of election observation, optimizing the program of events and preparation of the CFM, balancing the three 'baskets,' improving the budget process," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement went on saying that concerning the situation in Ukraine, emphasis will be placed on the operation of the trilateral contact group, and on the necessity of establishing a direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk as parties to the conflict in order to fully and consistently implement the Minsk Protocol.

The parties will exchange views on the activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) aiming at unbiased monitoring of the situation in Donbas and support of human rights and national minorities throughout Ukraine, the statement added.

The ministry also said the diplomats will discuss issues related to the OSCE's assistance in resolving conflicts not only in eastern Ukraine, but also in Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria, as well as the organization's mediation in Geneva discussions on security and stability in South Caucasus, its activities in the Balkans and Central Asia.