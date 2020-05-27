Lavrov Reaffirms Support for WHO in Call With Secretary-General Tedros - Ministry

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Russia's support for the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to coordinate the global response to the pandemic in a call with secretary-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry has said, noting that humanitarian assistance for Syria was also discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Russia's support for the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to coordinate the global response to the pandemic in a call with secretary-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry has said, noting that humanitarian assistance for Syria was also discussed.

The call comes as the United States steps up criticism toward the organization over its handling of the pandemic, suspending its funding and accusing the WHO chief of being "too close" to China.

"The officials discussed the results of the 73rd World Health Assembly [WHA], the main body governing the WHO, held on May 18-19. Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's support for the WHO's work aimed at coordinating the efforts of the member states to overcome the pandemic of the novel coronavirus infection," the ministry said in a release.

The ministry also informed the WHO chief about Russia's assistance for its partner countries in tackling the coronavirus.

Tedros, in turn, thanked the country for "its continuous many-year support of the WHO and noted Russia's complex approach to countering the pandemic as well as its successes in this sphere."

The sides agreed that evaluation of the international community's response would be conducted following the pandemic in pursuit of a resolution adopted at the WHA's session last week.

They also touched upon prospects for further Russia-WHO cooperation as well as ways to make global cooperation in health care more effective.

In addition, Lavrov and Tedros discussed developments in Syria, noting that UN assistance for the country should be coordinated with the Syrian government as principles of humanitarian aid require, the ministry stated.