UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Reaffirms To Israeli Counterpart Readiness To Facilitate Dialogue With Palestine

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Lavrov Reaffirms to Israeli Counterpart Readiness to Facilitate Dialogue With Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to continue facilitating dialogue between Israel and Palestine along with other participants in the middle East Quartet, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the head of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, said that Palestine had decided to terminate all agreements with Israel and the United States amid the Israeli government's intentions to annex Palestinian lands. At a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov urged the Quartet partners to quickly prepare a proposal that would help resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Meanwhile, a source told Sputnik that a teleconference of special representatives of the Middle East Quartet (Russia, the US, the EU, and the UN) could be held this week.

"The Russian side emphasized the readiness, together with other participants in the Quartet of international mediators, to continue to assist in restarting the peace process through a direct dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians on a universally recognized international legal basis," the ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov and Ashkenazi also exchanged views on the situation in Syria. In particular, they emphasized the need to normalize the situation in the country by political and diplomatic methods, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and eliminating the terrorist threat in the country in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254.

A number of other international and regional problems were raised, including in the context of multilateral cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Israel Palestine Moscow Russia United States Middle East All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

5 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

20 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

20 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.