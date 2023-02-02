Lavrov Refutes Accusations on His Words on Holocaust

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday all Western accusations that he insulted the victims of the Holocaust are false and that "a guilty mind betrays itself."

"As (former Polish President Lech) Walesa said that we need to finally deal with Russia. What is this but a demand for a 'final solution to the Russian question?' When I quoted the ideologists of Hitler's Germany who were engaged in the 'final solution of the Jewish question' and said that even now the whole of Europe, led by the United States, is being gathered against us and declared with different slogans, but the meaning is the same ” finally, during the lifetime of the current generation, 'to solve the Russian question.

' Yes, even if not in gas chambers, but to make Russia cease to exist as a great power, to push it to the outskirts, to destroy the economy. When unscrupulous politicians began to claim that under such comparisons Lavrov insulted the memory of the Holocaust victims” it means only one thing that a guilty mind betrays itself. And that they have no arguments," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 tv channel and RIA Novosti.

The minister stressed that he did not offend the victims of the Holocaust.

"We always honor these victims and hold special events. And we invite all those who were somehow involved in those historical events there," the minister recalled.