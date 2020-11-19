MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russia did not break its obligations to Armenia as a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

According to the minister, some analysts directly "accuse us of betraying our commitments under the Collective Security Treaty.

"

"They certainly know that the CSTO commitments concern only joint defense of a CSTO member against external aggression, which, of course, was not the case with Armenia," Lavrov said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.