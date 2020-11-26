(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The statements by Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, about alleged unofficial contacts between Moscow and the Belarusian opposition are completely false, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Latushko previously said that the Belarusian opposition coordination council maintained contacts with Russia's decision-making politicians and analytical structures.

"Not only does he speak about the possibility of informal contacts with Moscow, but he claims that such contacts are coordinated and take place. He dishonestly speaks about that adding that he cannot disclose Names and noting a quite sufficient level of these contacts .

.. I want to answer your question very briefly - this is a complete lie," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei while answering a relevant question.

Belarus has been facing massive opposition protests following the election on August 9, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.