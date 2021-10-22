UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Refutes Claims Putin 'Promised' To Hold Talks Of Normandy Four Foreign Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Lavrov Refutes Claims Putin 'Promised' to Hold Talks of Normandy Four Foreign Ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described on Friday as distortion the recent claims by his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to hold a summit of the Normandy Four foreign ministers.

"As for Kuleba's recent claims that President Putin promised to (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and (French President Emmanuel) Macron to hold a meeting of the Normandy-format foreign ministers, there was indeed a phone conversation between the leaders of Russia, Germany and France, during which our interlocutors very actively persuaded the Russian president of the need to hold a Normandy-format summit as soon as possible .

.. Vladimir Putin reasonably noted that ... Ukraine has not yet implemented the decisions of the previous summit that was held in December 2019 in Paris," Lavrov recalled at a press conference following negotiations with Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta.

Merkel and Macron said that then foreign ministers and political advisers should "give it a thought", and Putin agreed with them, the diplomat noted.

"If Kuleba says that Putin promised to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers this is distortion. He only promised to make an order to think about how we could approach a fruitful summit, a fruitful meeting of the foreign ministers," Lavrov added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Paris Vladimir Putin December 2019

Recent Stories

Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of med ..

Federal Public Prosecution orders detention of media professional, release of ot ..

6 minutes ago
 Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Kh ..

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for PM Khan’s resolution

23 minutes ago
 China's coal-rich province posts double-digit econ ..

China's coal-rich province posts double-digit economic growth

24 minutes ago
 Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

Rahane warns India to not take Pakistan lightly

24 minutes ago
 Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease s ..

Covid-19: National tally reports drop in disease spread

25 minutes ago
 Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four ..

Beijing launches new mass testing wave after four Covid cases found

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.