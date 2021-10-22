Lavrov Refutes Claims Putin 'Promised' to Hold Talks of Normandy Four Foreign Ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described on Friday as distortion the recent claims by his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to hold a summit of the Normandy Four foreign ministers.

"As for Kuleba's recent claims that President Putin promised to (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and (French President Emmanuel) Macron to hold a meeting of the Normandy-format foreign ministers, there was indeed a phone conversation between the leaders of Russia, Germany and France, during which our interlocutors very actively persuaded the Russian president of the need to hold a Normandy-format summit as soon as possible .

.. Vladimir Putin reasonably noted that ... Ukraine has not yet implemented the decisions of the previous summit that was held in December 2019 in Paris," Lavrov recalled at a press conference following negotiations with Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta.

Merkel and Macron said that then foreign ministers and political advisers should "give it a thought", and Putin agreed with them, the diplomat noted.

"If Kuleba says that Putin promised to hold a meeting of the foreign ministers this is distortion. He only promised to make an order to think about how we could approach a fruitful summit, a fruitful meeting of the foreign ministers," Lavrov added.