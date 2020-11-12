Lavrov Refutes Claims That Russia Is Interested in Continuation of Karabakh Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov refuted on Thursday as "blatant lies" claims that his country is interested in the continuation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Karabakh.

Some people are "euphoric" while others are "hysterical" after the new Karabakh ceasefire deal, claiming that Russia has "lost the Caucasus, and Crimea will be next", Lavrov noted.

The minister noted that even some Russian liberal media outlets are accusing Moscow of "betrayal."

"There were claims that Russia is more then any other country interested in the continuation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, that Russia used to delay [crisis settlement] for years. This is a blatant lie," Lavrov said at a press conference.