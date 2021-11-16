Lavrov Refutes Vilnius' Statements Claiming Migrants Arrive in Belarus Via Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday refuted Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda's statement claiming them migrants arrive in Belarus via Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday refuted Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda's statement claiming them migrants arrive in Belarus via Moscow.

"With all due respect to the presidents of sovereign states, I don't want to comment on these false statements, which have been made not for the first time, and not only on this occasion," Lavrov told reporters.