Lavrov Regards West's Discontent With Russian Foreign Policy On Consensus As High Praise

The dissatisfaction of Western countries with Russia's desire for the rules of the game to be based on consensus can be regarded as a high assessment of Moscow's foreign policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

"If we say that Russia wants to 'not allow others to formulate the rules of the game alone,' then yes, it does not want the rules of the game to be formed by one or two parties. If such a claim is made about us, then I think it is a high assessment of our foreign policy. If, as you said, the French, Americans, British are not satisfied that we want the rules of the game to be based on consensus, then yes, that's exactly what we want," Lavrov said during an appearance on Russia's Channel One political show.

The top Russian diplomat went on to tackle the issue of freedom of information by saying that Western countries preferred to discuss it in the narrow circle, avoiding universal platforms.

"Of course, we all want access to information and freedom of information to be ensured.

But for some reason, our Western colleagues prefer doing it in their narrow circle and do not want the same principles that interest them, to be discussed in a universal format," Lavrov noted.

The minister noted that back in the early 1990s, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) started adopting a series of documents that required each country to provide full access to any information for journalists and for its entire population.

"[Journalists of] RT and Sputnik are simply banned from entering Champs-Elysees or are being fined in the UK, oppressed in other countries, in Estonia, Sputnik was simply closed under the threat of criminal prosecution," Lavrov said.

In late 2019, Sputnik Estonia was pressured by the country's authorities into shutting down its operations in the country. The authorities cited EU sanctions imposed on Dmitry Kiselev, the head of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, which includes Sputnik Estonia. However, the outlet itself has not appeared on any sanctions lists.

