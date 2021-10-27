UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection Of Moratorium On Missile Deployment In Europe

Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Missile Deployment in Europe

It is regrettable that the United States and the West do not accept Moscow's proposal to impose a moratorium on short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in Europe, in particular Romania and Poland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) It is regrettable that the United States and the West do not accept Moscow's proposal to impose a moratorium on short- and intermediate- range missiles deployment in Europe, in particular Romania and Poland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Our Western colleagues reject this moratorium, they do not want to hold negotiations on the matter, and this is regrettable," Lavrov said at a press conference.�

