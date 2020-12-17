UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Rejects Pompeo's Misinterpretation Accusations On Appointment Of UN's Libya Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Lavrov Rejects Pompeo's Misinterpretation Accusations on Appointment of UN's Libya Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday refuted US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's claim of misinterpretation regarding the appointment of the UN envoy on Libya.

Pompeo said Tuesday that Lavrov had attempted to rewrite history regarding the unassigned position of UN Special Envoy for Libya. Pompeo was referring to the Russian foreign minister expressing concern about this unresolved issue. Lavrov said that US diplomats had delayed the appointment, ignored the position of the African Union on the issue, tried to dictate their terms and refused to seek a compromise.

"I did, in fact, mention this fact that everybody knows during the Mediterranean Dialogue conference.

Namely, the office had been vacant since January, the position was filled only yesterday or the day before yesterday ” [it took] almost a year. And everyone knows that it was the United States that was preventing the UN Secretary General from appointing, first, a representative from Algeria, who was supported by the African Union. When Americans said no to this candidature, the African Union suggested a representative from Ghana, who was also rejected by Americans," Lavrov told a press conference, when asked to comment on Pompeo's claims.

"So, my conscience is clear. The whole world is aware of these facts," Lavrov concluded.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia Algeria United States Ghana Libya January From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

13 minutes ago

More Than 50% of Moldovans Oppose Country's Access ..

7 minutes ago

Under training judicial officers from KPK calls on ..

10 minutes ago

FCCI welcomes induction of Castro as minister

10 minutes ago

Head of European Council to Self-Isolate After Con ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Says Media Campaign on His Inner Circle Aime ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.