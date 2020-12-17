MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday refuted US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's claim of misinterpretation regarding the appointment of the UN envoy on Libya.

Pompeo said Tuesday that Lavrov had attempted to rewrite history regarding the unassigned position of UN Special Envoy for Libya. Pompeo was referring to the Russian foreign minister expressing concern about this unresolved issue. Lavrov said that US diplomats had delayed the appointment, ignored the position of the African Union on the issue, tried to dictate their terms and refused to seek a compromise.

"I did, in fact, mention this fact that everybody knows during the Mediterranean Dialogue conference.

Namely, the office had been vacant since January, the position was filled only yesterday or the day before yesterday ” [it took] almost a year. And everyone knows that it was the United States that was preventing the UN Secretary General from appointing, first, a representative from Algeria, who was supported by the African Union. When Americans said no to this candidature, the African Union suggested a representative from Ghana, who was also rejected by Americans," Lavrov told a press conference, when asked to comment on Pompeo's claims.

"So, my conscience is clear. The whole world is aware of these facts," Lavrov concluded.