UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Rejects Report On Idlib War Crimes By Russia, Syrian Gov't As Biased, Illegitimate

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov Rejects Report on Idlib War Crimes by Russia, Syrian Gov't as Biased, Illegitimate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday dismissed the report from the Independent Commission of Inquiry on Syria that accused Russia and Damascus of war crimes in Idlib.

The report was published on Tuesday at the behest of the UN Human Rights Council and claimed that in addition to a slew of rights abuses perpetrated by terrorist organizations on the ground, civilian facilities in Idlib were also subjected to airstrikes by Syrian government forces and Russian forces in the country.

According to Lavrov, the commission is one of many biased organizations that were formed by western powers that are opposed to the Syrian government.

"The commission was not established by consensus, its mandate raises many questions, as do its working methods. The decision to establish the commission was pushed, first of all, by western countries that have taken the course of regime change in Syria, they do not hide it, and by voting in the UN Human Rights Council a mechanism was formed with the stated purpose - to seek dirt on Damascus and on those whom they call allies of Damascus," Lavrov said.

Speaking to reporters following a virtual meeting with his counterparts from the African Union troika of Egypt, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lavrov said that the commission never visited Idlib.

"This commission has never been to Idlib, just as many structures from the western NGOs, in order to collect data that would somehow denigrate the actions of the Syrian government," Lavrov said.

Idlib is the last Syrian region beyond the government's control and has become a melting pot of all remaining anti-government groups, including those designated as terrorist groups. The region is primarily administered by the Turkish military.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Russia Egypt Damascus Idlib South Africa Congo All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Cyber Index

6 minutes ago

OIC Approves New Financial Assistance for 15 Proje ..

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Mauritania’ ..

13 minutes ago

Increasing production, exports sans refunds is imp ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches official operations o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s Mars Mission will contribute in transforma ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.