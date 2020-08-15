UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Relays Putin's Persian Gulf Initiative To French Counterpart - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed President Vladimir Putin's initiative to hold a summit on Persian Gulf stability with his French counterpart Jean-Yves le Drian.

Earlier in the day, Putin suggested holding a remote videoconference around tensions in the Persian Gulf with the participation of the leaders of the UN Security Council members, Germany and Iran.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov relayed Putin's plan for the online conference in a phonecall on Friday.

The two diplomats also discussed the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Libya and a number of other questions related to bilateral relations, the statement added.

