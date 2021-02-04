Lavrov Reminds Blinken of Need to Respect Laws in Connection With Navalny Case - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in connection with the case of Alexei Navalny, reminded US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of the need to respect Russian laws, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In connection with the situation around Alexey Navalny, touched upon by Blinken, the minister gave detailed explanations on the need to respect the legislation and the judicial system of the Russian Federation. He drew the attention of the Secretary of State to the problems related to the prosecution in the United States of persons who protested in connection with the results of the presidential elections, and called for transparency of the relevant judicial procedures," the ministry said following the two diplomats' phone conversation.