MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, pointed out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the case of Alexey Navalny and recalled that Moscow still had not received a response from Paris to a request for legal assistance in this case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Pointing out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the 'Alexey Navalny case,' including at the OPCW site, Sergey Lavrov recalled that the Russian side had not yet received a response to the official request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, which was sent to Paris within the framework of the international legal assistance mechanism," the ministry said.