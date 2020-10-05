UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Reminds Le Drian That Paris Still Has Not Responded To Moscow's Request On Navalny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

Lavrov Reminds Le Drian That Paris Still Has Not Responded to Moscow's Request on Navalny

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, pointed out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the case of Alexey Navalny and recalled that Moscow still had not received a response from Paris to a request for legal assistance in this case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, pointed out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the case of Alexey Navalny and recalled that Moscow still had not received a response from Paris to a request for legal assistance in this case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Pointing out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the 'Alexey Navalny case,' including at the OPCW site, Sergey Lavrov recalled that the Russian side had not yet received a response to the official request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, which was sent to Paris within the framework of the international legal assistance mechanism," the ministry said.

