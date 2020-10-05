- Home
- World
- News
- Lavrov Reminds Le Drian That Paris Still Has Not Responded to Moscow's Request on Navalny
Lavrov Reminds Le Drian That Paris Still Has Not Responded To Moscow's Request On Navalny
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 09:34 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, pointed out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the case of Alexey Navalny and recalled that Moscow still had not received a response from Paris to a request for legal assistance in this case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, pointed out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the case of Alexey Navalny and recalled that Moscow still had not received a response from Paris to a request for legal assistance in this case, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Pointing out the unacceptability of attempts to politicize the 'Alexey Navalny case,' including at the OPCW site, Sergey Lavrov recalled that the Russian side had not yet received a response to the official request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, which was sent to Paris within the framework of the international legal assistance mechanism," the ministry said.