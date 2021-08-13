Lavrov Reminds Lukashenko That Crimea Part of Union State of Russia, Belarus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded on Thursday to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's remarks regarding Minsk's reluctance to recognize the Crimean peninsula as part of Russia, by noting that the peninsula is part of the Union State of Russia and Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded on Thursday to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's remarks regarding Minsk's reluctance to recognize the Crimean peninsula as part of Russia, by noting that the peninsula is part of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Despite the close political and economic ties between the two countries, Minsk has not yet recognized Crimea's reunification with Russia. Earlier in the week, Lukashenko said that Belarus would recognize Crimea as a part of Russia when all Russian oligarchs do so and begin to supply products there.

"We have a treaty on the Union State with Belarus, which has been in force since 1999. In accordance with this treaty, the territory of the Union State is the territory of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation under their [national] laws," Lavrov said at the Tavrida art festival in the Crimean city of Sudak, adding that "the Republic of Crimea is a territory of the Russian Federation and is part of the Union State just like our Belarusian friends.

"

On December 8, 1999, in Moscow, Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus. A working group was created to develop proposals; the sides developed projects in about 30 sectors. However, they have not yet adopted the program.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97% voters there supported the move in a referendum, held in March 2014.