Lavrov Reminds of USSR Support For Saudi Arabia in 1920s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has highlighted the role that the Soviet Union played in helping Saudi Arabia establish itself in the 1920s, when Soviet Consul General Karim Khakimov worked in the kingdom.

"At the time he (Karim Khakimov) worked there, the oil riches had not yet been discovered. The country was quite poor. Despite the fact that there was no prosperity in the Soviet Union at that time, the USSR understood the need to support the young kingdom and organized the delivery of food and other humanitarian aid," Lavrov said in an interview with the Alexander Pechersky Memorial Foundation.

He added that Khakimov played an important role in Saudi Arabia and communicated with everyone, from members of royal families to ordinary people.

US President Joe Biden said in his article published by The Washington Post on Saturday, ahead of his July 13-16 middle East tour, that it is necessary for Washington to cooperate with Saudi Arabia in order to counter Russia and China.

He admitted that many people disagree with his decision to travel to Saudi Arabia, but emphasized that the kingdom is crucial in the work for greater stability in the region and the world. Biden is expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders- as well as with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Following the May 31 talks in Riyadh, Russian and Saudi foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud praised the level of interaction between the countries in the OPEC+ format and confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening investment cooperation.