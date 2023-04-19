CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday at a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reminded him of the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Russia.

"I would like to convey you a message from President Putin. He also asked me to pass you his warmest wishes and greetings in words. You have his invitation to visit Russia at any convenient time," Lavrov told Maduro during the meeting.