Lavrov, Rodriguez Agreed To Continue Russia-Venezuela Defense Cooperation - Moscow
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:27 PM
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reaffirmed at talks in Moscow their readiness to continue defense industry cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks Wednesday
"The issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed in detail, practical steps were outlined for building up the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership. The readiness to continue joint work on projects in economics, science, high technology and culture, defense industry cooperation was reaffirmed," the ministry said.