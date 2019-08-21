Lavrov, Rodriguez Agreed to Continue Russia-Venezuela Defense Cooperation - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reaffirmed at talks in Moscow their readiness to continue defense industry cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reaffirmed at talks in Moscow their readiness to continue defense industry cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks Wednesday.

"The issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed in detail, practical steps were outlined for building up the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership. The readiness to continue joint work on projects in economics, science, high technology and culture, defense industry cooperation was reaffirmed," the ministry said.