Lavrov, Rodriguez Agreed To Continue Russia-Venezuela Defense Cooperation - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reaffirmed at talks in Moscow their readiness to continue defense industry cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks Wednesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reaffirmed at talks in Moscow their readiness to continue defense industry cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks Wednesday.

"The issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed in detail, practical steps were outlined for building up the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership. The readiness to continue joint work on projects in economics, science, high technology and culture, defense industry cooperation was reaffirmed," the ministry said.

