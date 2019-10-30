Lavrov: Russia, Turkey, Iran to Work Together to Ensure Sustainable Stabilization in Syria

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue to work together to achieve the lasting stabilization in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We agreed to continue energetic efforts in cooperation with all Syrian parties in the interests of establishing lasting long-term stabilization on the ground, and eliminating the remaining hotbeds of terrorism," Lavrov said following a Geneva meeting in Astana format with his counterparts from Turkey and Iran ahead of the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.