Lavrov, Russian Delegation Not Yet Issued Visas to Attend UNSC Session - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States has not yet issued visas to the Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the session of the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"Not a single visa has been issued yet," Ryabkov told reporters.

When asked about the possibility of a meeting between Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, the Russian deputy foreign minister said that it is way too early to discus meetings, when the technical issue with visas is yet to be resolved.

On Tuesday, the deputy head of the Russian mission to Vienna, Ernest Chernukhin, said that most members of the Russian delegation did not receive visas to participate in the fifth session of the UN Ad Hoc Committee, including representatives of the justice ministry.

On April 1, Russia assumed the rotational presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April 2023.