Lavrov Says Absence Of Inclusive Gov't In Afghanistan Will Not Hinder Moscow-Kabul Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Moscow does not view the absence of an inclusive government in Afghanistan as an obstacle to the development of bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik on Monday

"The formation of an inclusive government is not a condition declared by the world community, it is a commitment that the Taliban proclaimed when they took power in Afghanistan. We in no way consider the absence of such a thing at this stage as an obstacle to developing a full-fledged dialogue with Kabul, with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), including in the interests of promoting that very inclusive policy," Lavrov said at a press conference in answer to a Sputnik question after a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Moscow.

An interim government led by the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government.

The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. The Taliban have reinstated many policies from its previous rule of the country, including a ban on girls from attending secondary schools and universities and a prohibition on women traveling without male guardians or holding almost any job.

The Taliban government has not been recognized by the international community, although some countries, including Russia and China, are holding diplomatic meetings with representatives of the movement to address the humanitarian situation in the country. Many countries have called on the movement to demonstrate respect for human rights and inclusivity.

