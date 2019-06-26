UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Agenda Of Putin-Trump Meeting On Sidelines Of G20 Summit Not Agreed Yet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The agenda of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka has not been agreed yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin was not ruling out the possible meeting between Putin and Trump in Osaka and was preparing for the event.

"Concerning the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, there is no agreed agenda now.

We heard the topics mentioned by the White House and US Department of State officials in their statements on the upcoming contact but these topics are obvious for everyone. The presidents are likely to determine their priorities and discuss everything directly, that is always useful," Lavrov said at a press conference with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Japanese city of Osaka will host the G20 summit from Friday to Saturday.

