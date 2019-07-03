UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Agreed With OIC Chief On Need To Start Dialogue Between Iran, Arab Countries

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:01 PM

Lavrov Says Agreed With OIC Chief on Need to Start Dialogue Between Iran, Arab Countries

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he had reached agreement with the chief of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the need to start dialogue between Iran and Arab countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that he had reached agreement with the chief of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the need to start dialogue between Iran and Arab countries.

"We have confirmed our proposal to start dialogue between Iran and Arab countries aimed at trust building, transparency in military activities and finally, for the talks on the formation of a collective security architecture," Lavrov said at a press conference after the talks with OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen.

