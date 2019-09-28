UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Air Travel With Geordia May be Restored if Tbilisi Takes Constructive Stand

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russia has never looked for a quarrel with Georgia, and if Tbilisi takes a more constructive stance towards Moscow, the air travel may be resumed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"When we made this decision [on halting flights between Russia and Georgia], we announced that this was a temporary measure, and we will cancel this measure when the situation normalizes and when the Georgian leadership realizes the need to stop provocative actions," Lavrov at a news briefing following his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He stressed that Russia never looked for artificial reasons to start a quarrel with Georgia.

