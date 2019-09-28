Lavrov Says Air Travel With Geordia May Be Restored If Tbilisi Takes Constructive Stand
Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Russia has never looked for a quarrel with Georgia, and if Tbilisi takes a more constructive stance towards Moscow, the air travel may be resumed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.
"When we made this decision [on halting flights between Russia and Georgia], we announced that this was a temporary measure, and we will cancel this measure when the situation normalizes and when the Georgian leadership realizes the need to stop provocative actions," Lavrov at a news briefing following his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.
He stressed that Russia never looked for artificial reasons to start a quarrel with Georgia.