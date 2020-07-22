MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Wednesday that all the Libya's neighbors should engage in the effort toward peace in the North African country.

"We are convinced that at this stage of our common efforts both all the Libyan parties to this conflict and all the Libyan neighbors must have their voice in shaping conditions to the inter-Libyan regulation.

We stress that our Algerian friends, as well as Russia, work together with all the political parties in Libya with no exceptions. Only this is the key to success of the future solution to this issue," Lavrov said at a briefing after talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.