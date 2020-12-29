UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Anti-Russia Hysteria In US Leaves Little Chance For Quick Stabilization

Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:39 PM

Lavrov Says Anti-Russia Hysteria in US Leaves Little Chance for Quick Stabilization

Russia does not hope for a quick stabilization of the degrading relations with the United States, as anti-Russia hysteria is sweeping the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia does not hope for a quick stabilization of the degrading relations with the United States, as anti-Russia hysteria is sweeping the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, one cannot count on quick rectification or even stabilization of the degrading relations with the United States. The anti-Russia hysteria that has swept the US leaves little chance for us to see a return to normal relations soon. Our dialogue is hostage to the US' internal politicaL strife, which certainly does not contribute to developing constructive cooperation," Lavrov said.

More Stories From World

