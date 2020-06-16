UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Astana Format Leaders May Hold Videoconference Before August

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

The leaders of the Astana format member states may hold a videoconference prior to the Syrian Constitutional Committee session in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The leaders of the Astana format member states may hold a videoconference prior to the Syrian Constitutional Committee session in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I think it can be said that the three leaders may hold a video conference before UN Secretary-General's Special Representative [Geir] Pedersen convenes the Constitutional Committee's drafting group," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

