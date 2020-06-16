Lavrov Says Astana Format Leaders May Hold Videoconference Before August

The leaders of the Astana format member states may hold a videoconference prior to the Syrian Constitutional Committee session in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"I think it can be said that the three leaders may hold a video conference before UN Secretary-General's Special Representative [Geir] Pedersen convenes the Constitutional Committee's drafting group," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.