UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says At Least 6 F-35 Were In Air Prior To Ukrainian Aircraft Crash In Iran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 26 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:28 PM

Lavrov Says at Least 6 F-35 Were in Air Prior to Ukrainian Aircraft Crash in Iran

There is information that at least six F-35 US aircraft were in the air right on the border with Iran after Iran's response attack on US military bases, but this information is yet to be verified, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the downing of a Ukrainian plane in Iran.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) There is information that at least six F-35 US aircraft were in the air right on the border with Iran after Iran's response attack on US military bases, but this information is yet to be verified, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the downing of a Ukrainian plane in Iran.

"There is information that after [Iranian] attack [on the US military base], the Iranians were expecting another US strike, and they did not know in what form. But there were at least six F-35s in the air right on the border of Iran. This information is yet to be verified. But I just want to emphasize the nervousness that is common in such situations," Lavrov told an annual press conference.

Related Topics

Attack Iran Russia Border

Recent Stories

ATC awards jail to TLP workers over blocking roads ..

11 seconds ago

Lavrov calls for US-Iranian de-escalation after pl ..

4 minutes ago

US Not Giving Final Answer on New START Treaty Ext ..

4 minutes ago

Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs Divisions resol ..

4 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago

PM, CM to launch mega agri projects in merged area ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.