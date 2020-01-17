Lavrov Says at Least 6 F-35 Were in Air Prior to Ukrainian Aircraft Crash in Iran

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) There is information that at least six F-35 US aircraft were in the air right on the border with Iran after Iran's response attack on US military bases, but this information is yet to be verified, Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, commenting on the downing of a Ukrainian plane in Iran.

"There is information that after [Iranian] attack [on the US military base], the Iranians were expecting another US strike, and they did not know in what form. But there were at least six F-35s in the air right on the border of Iran. This information is yet to be verified. But I just want to emphasize the nervousness that is common in such situations," Lavrov told an annual press conference.