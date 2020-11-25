(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting with Aguila Saleh, President of the Libyan House of Representatives sitting in the country's east, said Russia was interested in resuming bilateral cooperation.

"Today we are meeting in a calmer atmosphere than last time. Thanks to your efforts, a lot of positive things have happened in and around Libya. The ceasefire has been observed for a long time. Your meeting with Government of National Accord head Fayez Sarraj in August played an important role in restarting the political process. Although not without problems, it continues and gains momentum," Lavrov said as quoted on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

He said Russia had been actively in contact with all representatives of Libyan political forces for many years and would continue to help implement initiatives.

"Our countries also have a pragmatic interest. The sooner the settlement takes place and the normal post-conflict life of your homeland begins, the sooner we can resume all areas of bilateral cooperation: energy, transport infrastructure and, in general, economic and investment projects that can be implemented in the interests of our peoples," Lavrov said.

He said Russia was also interested in the resumption of other contacts, including inter-parliamentary exchanges.