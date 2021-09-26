UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Australia's Nuclear Submarines May Require IAEA Oversight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Lavrov Says Australia's Nuclear Submarines May Require IAEA Oversight

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) If Australia acquires nuclear-powered submarines within the framework of the new AUKUS defense alliance, it may require oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov noted that nuclear submarines use weapons-grade uranium.

"So, we will probably have to request IAEA oversight," Lavrov said, citing proliferation concerns.

Earlier this month, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Australia United Nations Russia Nuclear France Canberra Alliance United Kingdom May Billion

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

2 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

2 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

2 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

2 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.