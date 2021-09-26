(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) If Australia acquires nuclear-powered submarines within the framework of the new AUKUS defense alliance, it may require oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Lavrov noted that nuclear submarines use weapons-grade uranium.

"So, we will probably have to request IAEA oversight," Lavrov said, citing proliferation concerns.

Earlier this month, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines, as the defensive alliance promises to enhance Australia's fleet with nuclear-powered submarines.