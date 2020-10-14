Lavrov Says Believes EU Top Diplomat Understands Importance of Relationship With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he had spoken to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who understands the importance of relationship with Russia.

"I do not think that we have to justify ourselves [to the European Union].

We have our own constitution, our own laws," Lavrov said in an interview with three Russian broadcasters, including radio Sputnik.

""I spoke to Josep Borrell yesterday. As someone with a lot of experience, he understands that it is very difficult to resolve many issues important to the EU without Russia," Lavrov said, adding that the EU was still unable to deal with the 'Russophobic minority."