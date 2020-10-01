Lavrov Says Berlin Aims to Contain Russia, Current Tensions Surmountable Nevertheless

Germany has embarked on a course of containing Russia, but this can be overcome for the sake of both countries' interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the discussion forum on the milestones of the German-Soviet relations

"Berlin has taken a course toward containing Russia. We are hearing accusations, ultimatums, threats against us. There is an obvious gap in the memory of some German politicians about the historical mission of our countries in European and global affairs. The period of tensions can be overcome for the sake of the core interests of Russia and Germany," Lavrov said in his address.

The minister lamented the unrealized potential of the countries' bilateral relations.

"Unfortunately, Europe is facing a serious crisis of trust because of the shortsighted NATO-centric policy and geopolitical games for one-sided advantages, while the massive [and] multifaceted potential of the Russia-Germany cooperation still remains untapped," Lavrov added.

The forum is taking place in Moscow under the auspices of the Institute of World History of the Russian academy of Science to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Final Settlement with Respect to Germany, in which the four powers that occupied Germany after the Second World War - the Soviet Union, France, the United Kingdom and the United States - renounced all their claims, clearing the way for the country's reunification.