MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Moscow has never received any evidence from Berlin regarding Russia's alleged involvement in the killing of a Georgian national in the German capital last August, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

"As for the open discussion of any issue, be it the Tiergarten case or something else, we have always been open to it," Lavrov said, adding that Russia would like to receive proof of the allegations made by the German Federal prosecutor in relation to the case.

Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian national of Chechen origin wanted in Russia on suspicion of being involved in the bloody Chechen insurgency and masterminding Moscow metro bombings, was shot dead in Berlin's Tiergarten park last August.

Germany has stated that either Russia or government officials in its Chechen region were behind the killing of the man, who fought on the side of Chechen militants from 2000-2004. Germany arrested a Russian citizen, Vadim K., on suspicion of murder and expelled two Russian diplomats over the perceived lack of Moscow's help in the investigation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Russia would do everything to shed light on what happened.