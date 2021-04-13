UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Berlin Should Provide Info On Navalny Before Asking Questions About Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Germany should provide the required information about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who received medical treatment in the country following his alleged poisoning, before calling on Russia to explain its troop movement close to the Ukrainian border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer recently said Russia should provide an explanation of its troop movement.

"We would like them to respect the Russian Federation's right to conduct events on its territory.

As for the German side, it still does not tell us anything about the health condition of Navalny," Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Lavrov slammed Germany for groundlessly claiming that Navalny was poisoned on the Russian territory.

"They have not provided a single fact. So, if Kramp-Karrenbauer is obsessed so much with the need to get information, I would like her to reciprocate and force her government to provide the information that our German colleagues keep hiding from us so carefully," Lavrov added.

