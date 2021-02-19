Lavrov Says Bias Impedes Russia-EU Relations, Which Are 'Torn to Shreds'

Normal relations between Russia and the European Union are hampered by bias, in the words of former US President Barack Obama, one can say that they are "torn to pieces," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

"The bias [hinders the relations], by and large," Lavrov said in an interview with RBC tv.

He noted that in May 2019, the then-Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that Russia, the European Union's old emeny, "again asserts itself and again poses a threat." According to Lavrov, the Russian side then asked him through the protocol service, to which they received an answer that Borrell was misunderstood, and what he said was a figure of speech.

"But the mentality has broken through. We are perceived as a stranger. As former US President [Barack] Obama once said (though about the Russian economy), relations have been torn to shreds," Lavrov explained.

The Russian Foreign Minister also added that many of the mechanisms of interaction between Moscow and Brussels had brought down, for example the Partnership and Cooperation Council, in which the Russian Foreign Minister and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy reviewed the entire range of relations.