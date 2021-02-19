UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Says Bias Impedes Russia-EU Relations, Which Are 'Torn To Shreds'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:36 PM

Lavrov Says Bias Impedes Russia-EU Relations, Which Are 'Torn to Shreds'

Normal relations between Russia and the European Union are hampered by bias, in the words of former US President Barack Obama, one can say that they are "torn to pieces," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Normal relations between Russia and the European Union are hampered by bias, in the words of former US President Barack Obama, one can say that they are "torn to pieces," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The bias [hinders the relations], by and large," Lavrov said in an interview with RBC tv.

He noted that in May 2019, the then-Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that Russia, the European Union's old emeny, "again asserts itself and again poses a threat." According to Lavrov, the Russian side then asked him through the protocol service, to which they received an answer that Borrell was misunderstood, and what he said was a figure of speech.

"But the mentality has broken through. We are perceived as a stranger. As former US President [Barack] Obama once said (though about the Russian economy), relations have been torn to shreds," Lavrov explained.

The Russian Foreign Minister also added that many of the mechanisms of interaction between Moscow and Brussels had brought down, for example the Partnership and Cooperation Council, in which the Russian Foreign Minister and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy reviewed the entire range of relations.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Moscow Russia European Union Brussels May 2019 TV

Recent Stories

Biden Says Russia Seeks to Undermine 'European Pro ..

2 minutes ago

G7 Leaders Agrees to Intensify Cooperation on Heal ..

2 minutes ago

NASA Confident on Hot Fire Engine Test for Artemis ..

6 minutes ago

NPO-ILO follows joint strategy for enhancing workp ..

6 minutes ago

US existing home sales edge up as supply plummets: ..

6 minutes ago

Bitcoin market hits $1.0 trillion in value

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.