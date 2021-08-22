MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden heard Russia's argument at the Geneva summit that the West should listen to the opinions of those who do not share its point of view, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, adding that no progress had yet been achieved.

"Although it seemed to me that at the Geneva talks with the US president this simple truth was acknowledged, in practice we have not yet observed this," Lavrov said at a meeting with the United Russia party.