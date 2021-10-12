Lavrov Says CICA Asia Forum Can Contribute to UN Work on Data Security

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) can contribute to the work of the United Nations on information security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) can contribute to the work of the United Nations on information security.

"We are grateful for the support of Russia's proposal to add another important item, information security, to the CICA agenda. The association is capable of making a contribution to the work of the United Nations on the coordination of reliable protection tools for internet environment and preventing crimes related to digital technologies," Lavrov said at a CICA minister-level summit in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

The Russian foreign minister noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, along with the Eurasian Economic Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, actively develop ties with other countries, paving the way for the Greater Eurasian Partnership initiative, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015.

"The CICA could also play its role. The Conference possesses expert and practical resource in various industrial vectors, which is of demand in reinforcing the Pan-Eurasian versatility, liquidating the persisting divisive boundaries and deepening the applied cooperation," Lavrov said.

The CICA is an intergovernmental platform with 27 member countries aimed at promoting security and stability in Asia.