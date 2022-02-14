UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Concept Of Indivisible Security Different From What West Trying To Present

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The concept of indivisible security is different from what the West is trying to present, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"I sent a special message to all our Western colleagues, drawing their attention to the fact that the obligations on the indivisibility of security are much more complex than they try to imagine, justifying Ukraine's entry into NATO, however, assuring, in brackets, that this is not the case yet ... but we all know how such assurances work," Lavrov said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

Commenting on the US' reaction to Russia's security proposals, the minister said that Russia is not satisfied by the first part of the US response, while the second part is more constructive and includes concrete measures.

The US and NATO are ready to enter into serious negotiations with Russia on some proposals on security guarantees, the minister added.

"We have already said more than once ... that we warn against endless conversations on issues that need to be resolved today. Today, nevertheless, being the head of the foreign ministry, I must say that there is always a chance (to agree with West on security proposals)," Lavrov said, advising the sides to continue the talks at the stage.

The diplomat noted that in the coming days, the discussion of this topic will continue as part of various contacts.

