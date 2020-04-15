UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Says Coronavirus Crisis Could Serve As 'Vaccine Against Selfishness'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

Lavrov Says Coronavirus Crisis Could Serve as 'Vaccine Against Selfishness'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic could serve as a "vaccine against selfishness," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, stressing that the crisis is a significant challenge not only for the global economy but for multilateral institutions as well.

"The third big challenge, along with the fight against the pandemic itself and the need to solve difficult problems that national and global economies are facing, is the fate of multilateral structures, their role, their viability. Perhaps, the results of this fight against coronavirus will show which countries and which multilateral structures have passed the test of this terrible threat, the test of this crisis," Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian foreign minister expressed the belief that collective approach would eventually prevail.

"We should now just hope and do everything to make this crisis a vaccine against selfishness, a vaccine against messiahship and a vaccine against temptation to continue to solve one's own problems at the expense of other countries' interests," Lavrov added.

As many as 1.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally so far, with the death toll exceeding 120,000.

